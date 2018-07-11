Chuckwagon driver injured in race at Calgary Stampede

A chuckwagon driver was taken away in an ambulance at the Calgary Stampede Tuesday night after he fell off his wagon, went under the wheels and was either run over by horses, wagons or both.

The World Professional Chuckwagon Association (WPCA) said the driver was Obrey Motowylo. Multiple sources told Global News he suffered lower-body injuries but was conscious when he was taken away by paramedics. In a news release, the WPCA said he was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Motowylo suffered the injury in Heat 8.

“An afternoon downpour and light evening rains made for sticky racetrack conditions,” the WPCA said in a news release that recapped the evening’s races.

According to the WPCA’s website, Motowylo is 46 years old and hails from Bluffton, Alta.

It says he is heading into his 15th season driving thoroughbred chuckwagons.