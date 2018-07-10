Crime
Former Lethbridge teacher sentenced to 4 years for child porn offences

A former Lethbridge teacher who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday.

Dwayne Schnell, who taught at École La Verendrye, pleaded guilty last year.

Police found more than 150 photos of students and dozens of photos of another youth on his electronic devices.

The Crown was seeking a sentence of five years; the defence countered with two.

Schnell addressed court at his last appearance, telling the judge he had no excuse or justification for his actions and that he felt horrible for the impact they’ve had on those involved.

The judge sentenced Schnell to two years each for the charges of making and distributing child pornography. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

An additional six months was handed down for one count of publishing an intimate image without consent, which is to be served concurrently with his other sentences.

