Former Lethbridge teacher sentenced to 4 years for child porn offences
A former Lethbridge teacher who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday.
Dwayne Schnell, who taught at École La Verendrye, pleaded guilty last year.
The Crown was seeking a sentence of five years; the defence countered with two.
READ MORE: Lethbridge teacher facing child pornography charges: ALERT
Schnell addressed court at his last appearance, telling the judge he had no excuse or justification for his actions and that he felt horrible for the impact they’ve had on those involved.
The judge sentenced Schnell to two years each for the charges of making and distributing child pornography. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
READ MORE: Trial of former Lethbridge teacher charged with child porn hears sentencing submissions
An additional six months was handed down for one count of publishing an intimate image without consent, which is to be served concurrently with his other sentences.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.