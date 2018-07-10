All inflatable play structures banned by Edmonton Public Schools

Citing safety concerns, the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) is banning all inflatables, including structures like bouncy castles.

Just over one year ago, a wind storm flipped an inflatable obstacle course at Victoria School of the Arts. Several students suffered minor injuries.

Since then, there have been other high-profile incidents around the world.

“It’s certainly a safety concern arising out of an incident that happened at Edmonton Public Schools but that is only one of the reasons,” Lorne Parker, EPSB Asst. Supt., said. “We have been looking at the use of these devices in other jurisdictions and looking at what these jurisdictions are doing in terms of ensuring the safety of students.

“We reached the conclusion that the best way is to ban them outright.”

EPSB said trampolines would not be included in the ban.

Any device that has a mechanized blower to inflate it is included in the ban. Schools and any groups that rent school sites for other events are included.

“The ban applies to any use on school property whether it’s an extra curricular during school hours or use by an external agency,” Parker explained.

It came into effect in June and was communicated to all schools in the district.