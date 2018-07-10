Canada
July 10, 2018 1:17 pm

3-alarm early morning fire at Penticton motel

By Online Journalist  Global News

Firefighters inspect part of The Log Cabin Motel in Penticton after dousing a three-alarm fire this morning.

Mike Biden
A A

The Log Cabin Motel in Penticton was vacant this morning when a three-alarm fire broke out at 1 a.m.

The Penticton Fire Department says when it arrived at 3287 Skaha Lake Road, heavy fire was consuming the exterior of the building, and that it was breaching the living area and office space.

In all, 22 firefighters were involved, along with four fire vehicles. The PFD said a search of the building was conducted and that, other than sleeping areas, nothing was found.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
log cabin motel
motel fire
penticton
Penticton Fire Department
south okanagan
Three-alarm Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News