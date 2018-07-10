3-alarm early morning fire at Penticton motel

The Log Cabin Motel in Penticton was vacant this morning when a three-alarm fire broke out at 1 a.m.

The Penticton Fire Department says when it arrived at 3287 Skaha Lake Road, heavy fire was consuming the exterior of the building, and that it was breaching the living area and office space.

In all, 22 firefighters were involved, along with four fire vehicles. The PFD said a search of the building was conducted and that, other than sleeping areas, nothing was found.