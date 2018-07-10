Canada
July 10, 2018 7:53 am
Updated: July 10, 2018 8:28 am

Tropical Storm Chris anticipated to make landfall as post-tropical storm in N.L. Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press

Tropical Storm Chris is expected to track Friday near or over the Avalon Peninsula.

Global News
A A

Environment Canada says Tropical Storm Chris is expected to make landfall in Newfoundland later this week as a post-tropical storm.

The national weather forecaster says the storm is currently off the coast of Carolina and is expected to begin moving northeast later today.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues statement for Maritimes on tropical storm formed off U.S. coast

The storm is expected to track south of Nova Scotia at hurricane strength on Thursday, and is then expected to make landfall in southeastern Newfoundland on Friday as a post-tropical storm.

But it’s too early to tell if wind or rainfall warnings will be required for Newfoundland.

Environment Canada says given the storm’s existing track, the strongest winds are expected to be over Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula.

Southern coastlines of that region can also expect storm surges.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hurricane Season
Newfoundland
Nova Scotia
post-tropical storm
Storm
Tropical Storm Chris
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News