July 8, 2018 9:26 am

Environment Canada issues statement for Maritimes on tropical storm formed off U.S. coast

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE - Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain in downtown Halifax, N.S. on Saturday, June 8, 2013.

The Canadian Press/Devaan Ingraham
Environment Canada has issued a Tropical Cyclone information statement for the Maritimes after a tropical formed off the coast of the United States.

Tropical Storm Chris reportedly formed off the Carolina Coast on Sunday morning.

Although it is not expected to have much impact over the next few days, by Tuesday it is forecasted to move northeastward and gain strength — possibly attaining hurricane status.

It is possible the storm could approach Nova Scotia by Thursday.

Environment Canada says there is still a good deal of uncertainty around the path of the storm and its intensity.

Updates will be issued as more information becomes available, the federal agency said.

