TransLink financials from 2017 show CEO makes more annually than Justin Trudeau

TransLink financials from last year have finally been published and you may be surprised to learn some executives are making more than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CEO Kevin Desmond’s salary last year was $407,000.

When other compensation and his pension are added in, Desmond’s total remuneration for 2017 was $459,000.

In 2016, Desmond’s total remuneration was $317,000; his base salary was $272,000.

Next on the list is president of B.C. Rapid Transit Company Vivienne King, with a salary last year of $316,000 and total remuneration totalling $356,000.

Her base salary in 2016 was $255,000.

Transit Police Chief Doug LePard’s salary was $209,000 in 2017; his total remuneration with pension was $234,000.

LePard’s salary in 2016 was $140,000.

B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims calls the numbers “overwhelming.”

“I think the average working person would be shocked to know the head of a regional transit commission makes more than the prime minister of Canada, they make more than the [prime minster], they make more than the premier of B.C. it’s astounding how much these people make unelected even though they are paid through taxpayers and ratepayers.”

Other salaries include TransLink CFO Cathy McLay, who made $304,000 and the head of Coast Mountain Bus Company Hadyn Acheson, who earned $289,000.

As well, just over 40 Transit Police officers made $100,000 or more.