New TTC CEO set to be appointed by board

The Toronto Transit Commission board is set to appoint a new CEO at its meeting on Tuesday after Andy Byford resigned late last year.

However, the recommended candidate isn’t publicly known yet because the report is confidential pending a decision by board members on Tuesday afternoon.

A report to the board by executive search firm Boyden said 166 applied for the position and eight were put on a short list. TTC staff said that list was then whittled down to two candidates, both of whom were interviewed in June.

It’s not clear how many of the applicants were transit agency staff members. TTC chair Josh Colle and four members of the board conducted interviews with the prospective candidates.

“The Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto Transit Commission assumes the highest level of responsibility for the development and execution of policies, procedures and projects that continue to promote advancements in the critical areas of accessibility and equity on behalf of TTC transit customers and TTC employees,” the report prepared by TTC staff said.

The new CEO will face several challenges going into their tenure, such as working with Bombardier amid ongoing streetcar delivery and maintenance issues, navigating the Scarborough subway extension, continuing work on the downtown subway relief line and addressing aging infrastructure.

The successful candidate will replace Byford, who left the TTC in December to become CEO of the New York City Transit Authority.

Rick Leary, who is the TTC’s chief service officer and deputy chief executive officer, was appointed acting CEO after Byford left.

A TTC spokesperson said the new CEO won’t be identified until an employment agreement has been signed.