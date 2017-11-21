Andy Byford to resign as CEO of the TTC

Toronto Transit Commission CEO Andy Byford is resigning as the head of the Toronto transit agency.

Byford, who will join the New York City Transit Authority as their new CEO, broke the news at a press conference at TTC headquarters Tuesday morning.

“I will look back at my time at the TTC as the absolute highlight of my 28 year transit career to date,” Byford said.

Earlier this year, Byford was approached by Queensland Rail in Australia for a position at the railway operator but declined the offer.

Byford has been credited with modernizing the TTC and bringing a more customer-focused approach to Toronto’s public transit system.

“I saw enough in my first three months as chief operating officer to convince me that job one for the TTC was to get exponentially better of delivery of what I call the basics. A relentless push to drive up standards of safety, cleanliness, punctuality and reliability across all five modes that we operate.”

In 2017, the TTC was awarded the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) award for Outstanding Transit System of the Year.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that Byford has left the TTC in a much better shape than when he became CEO five years ago.

“Mr. Byford has been no less than superb when it comes to taking the tens of millions of additional dollars City Council has given the TTC under my leadership and that of TTC Chair Josh Colle, and investing this new money quickly and wisely in restoring services previously cut and adding new service,” Tory said.

“I am confident that Mr. Byford leaves behind a solid management team that will continue his legacy here in Toronto of customer-focused transit.”

Byford assumed the helm of the TTC in 2012 following his stint as head of the Rail Corporation New South Wales (RailCorp) in Australia.

Prior to that, Byford was the general manager for the London Underground.

Byford will leave his position with the TTC in mid-December and begin his new position in NYC in mid-January.

VIDEO: Andy Byford says TTC culture change was his ‘signature achievement’