Majority of new Toronto streetcars made by Bombardier need to be sent back for repairs

Toronto’s transit commission says a large number of its streetcars will have to be returned to their manufacturer for repairs.

TTC spokesman Brad Ross says 67 of 89 streetcars produced by Bombardier will be sent back to the company because of “inferior frame welds.”

He says the defective streetcars pose no threat to safety, and will be returned to Bombardier three or four at a time.

He says all the vehicles will be back in working order by 2022.

Ross says Bombardier notified the TTC in fall 2017 that the streetcars would have to be repaired.

He says the transit commission asked Bombardier to develop a program to permanently fix the cars with minimal impact on TTC service.

