Bombardier to fall short on 2017 target for Toronto streetcar deliveries

The company responsible for delivering Toronto’s new streetcars says it will fail to meet another promised quota.

Aerospace and transportation giant Bombardier released a statement on Thursday saying it will miss its end-of-year target of delivering 70 streetcars by five.

The company cited “issues with the supply chain” and has informed the TTC that it will be delivering 65 vehicles by the end of 2017.

“This is not the result we worked towards and this is not the result we will accept for ourselves and for the people of Toronto. We own this challenge, and we fully intend to do everything necessary to mitigate the impacts,” the statement read.

Bombardier has had regular quarterly meetings with TTC brass over the past 16 months, and say they plan to initiate “forceful and far-reaching measures” to get back on track including the doubling of the assembly line production, adding additional suppliers and sources of key components for the vehicles, and meeting with all suppliers to reinforce commitments on increased capacity and deliveries.

WATCH: The Toronto Transit Commission’s frustration over a multi-billion dollar order of Bombardier-made streetcars was heightened in 2016 after the manufacturer announced delays in meeting its shipment targets.

AM 640 attempted to reach out to three spokespeople at Bombardier on Thursday and received “out of office” messages.

The head of public relations, Eric Prud’Homme, did eventually reply and said, “I cannot offer any further information than what is included in our statement and we do not plan on doing any interviews.”

Prud’Homme also stated that “Bombardier confirms that it is still fully on track to deliver the entire fleet of 204 streetcars by the original contract deadline of 2019.”

