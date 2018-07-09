Halifax’s Old Town Clock to undergo extensive renovations
One of Halifax’s most recognizable landmarks — the Old Town Clock — is about to get a major facelift.
The clock, which dates back to 1803, is set to receive extensive renovations this summer.
The renovations will address water infiltration issues as well as the replacement of the roof and windows,
The clock will be repainted, and the clock faces on the clock tower will also receive repairs.
The renovations also mean that scaffolding will soon surround the building.
Haligonians will have to check their watches during the renovations, as the clock mechanism is set to be disconnected during construction.
Parks Canada says the $1.1-million project is expected to be completed by November.
