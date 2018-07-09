Halifax’s Old Town Clock to undergo extensive renovations

One of Halifax’s most recognizable landmarks — the Old Town Clock — is about to get a major facelift.

The clock, which dates back to 1803, is set to receive extensive renovations this summer.

READ MORE: Halifax’s buried rail tracks make way for progress

The renovations will address water infiltration issues as well as the replacement of the roof and windows,

The clock will be repainted, and the clock faces on the clock tower will also receive repairs.

The renovations also mean that scaffolding will soon surround the building.

A major exterior renovation project will begin on the Old Town Clock. The project will address water infiltration issues and prevent deterioration by replacing the roof and windows. The clock will be disconnected and there will be scaffolding around the building.@globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/P6jZN30UCT — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) July 9, 2018

Haligonians will have to check their watches during the renovations, as the clock mechanism is set to be disconnected during construction.

Parks Canada says the $1.1-million project is expected to be completed by November.