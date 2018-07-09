Canada
July 9, 2018 7:30 pm

Halifax’s Old Town Clock to undergo extensive renovations

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The old clock will be repainted and repaired.

Alexander Quon/Global News
A A

One of Halifax’s most recognizable landmarks — the Old Town Clock — is about to get a major facelift.

The clock, which dates back to 1803, is set to receive extensive renovations this summer.

READ MORE: Halifax’s buried rail tracks make way for progress

The renovations will address water infiltration issues as well as the replacement of the roof and windows,

The clock will be repainted, and the clock faces on the clock tower will also receive repairs.

The renovations also mean that scaffolding will soon surround the building.

Haligonians will have to check their watches during the renovations, as the clock mechanism is set to be disconnected during construction.

Parks Canada says the $1.1-million project is expected to be completed by November.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
Halifax Regional Municipality
Halifax Town Clock
HRM
landmark
Old Town Clock
Paint
Renovation
Replacement.
Roof
Window

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News