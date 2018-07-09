Traffic
July 9, 2018 6:09 pm

3 taken to hospital, Nose Hill Drive blocked after serious crash

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision on Nose Hill Drive on Monday, July 9.

Global News
A A

Three people were taken to hospital Monday after a serious collision on Nose Hill Drive in Calgary, according to EMS.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 2:40 p.m. at an on-off ramp intersection along eastbound Nose Hill Drive.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition, EMS said. The extent of the other two people’s injuries was unknown as of 3:50 p.m.

Calgary police said the collision reconstruction unit would be attending the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. It was not known how long the intersection would be blocked off.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
Nose Hill Drive collision
Nose Hill Drive crash
Nose Hill Drive crash Calgar
Stoney Trail crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News