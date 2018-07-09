3 taken to hospital, Nose Hill Drive blocked after serious crash

Three people were taken to hospital Monday after a serious collision on Nose Hill Drive in Calgary, according to EMS.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 2:40 p.m. at an on-off ramp intersection along eastbound Nose Hill Drive.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition, EMS said. The extent of the other two people’s injuries was unknown as of 3:50 p.m.

Calgary police said the collision reconstruction unit would be attending the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. It was not known how long the intersection would be blocked off.