Lumby man dies in weekend vehicle crash

An Okanagan man is dead after the truck he was driving left the road and crashed into a rock embankment on Saturday.

North Okanagan RCMP said the single-vehicle collision took place on the 2900 block of Mabel Lake Road in Lumby. Police said a Ford F350 was travelling southbound when it left the road and hit the embankment, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

“The driver, a 32-year-old Lumby male, died as a result of the collision,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The passenger, a 33-year-old Vernon woman, was airlifted to the nearest medical facility for further assessment, but has since been released.”

Police say the collision is still being investigated, but that preliminary findings show that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171.