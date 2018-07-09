New Brunswick RCMP charge man after officers threatened with knives

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man from Barryville, N.B., after someone brandished two knives and threatened police officers on July 4.

Police say that officers responded to a call about a man brandishing knives at approximately 6:45 p.m. Police say they found a suspect near a wooded area off Route 11.

Traffic was blocked in both directions while police negotiated with the man, who was later taken into custody.

The man was taken to hospital, treated by medical staff and then released into police custody.

Dale Joseph Anderson, 45, appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on July 5 and was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The judge ordered a 30-day psychiatric evaluation and Anderson is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7, for a bail hearing.