Prince Louis christening: Catch a glimpse of Prince William, Kate Middleton’s 3rd child

The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, was christened Monday afternoon at The Chapel Royal in St Jame’s Palace in London.

The 11-week-old prince, who was born Louis Arthur Charles on April 23, was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge is fifth in line to the throne, and the sixth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, didn’t attend the christening, but it was a decision made “some time ago” and wasn’t due to health reasons.

In 2013, Prince Louis’ older brother, Prince George, was also christened by Welby at the Chapel Royal.

In 2015, his sister Princess Charlotte was christened at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, a royal estate near England’s eastern coast. She, too, was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The christening itself is quite the family tradition, Royal Central U.K. notes, adding Prince Louis also wore a replica of the now-famous Honiton lace christening gown.

“This new version was commissioned by The Queen and made by Angela Kelly and her team as a copy of the famous original which was deemed too fragile to remain in use. James, Viscount Severn, was the first baby to wear the new outfit at his christening in 2008. His big sister, Lady Louise Windsor, had been the last royal to wear the original gown,” the site notes.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and the Middleton’s parents and siblings all attended the service.

BBC reports that Middleton was overheard saying Louis was “very relaxed and peaceful,” and joked to the archbishop that she hopes “he stays like this.”

Prince Louis’ six godparents are all friends and family of Prince William and Middleton: Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.

Prince George’s and Princess Charlotte’s godparents are also close friends and relatives of the royal couple.

