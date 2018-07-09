Man airlifted following crash north of Buckhorn

A man was airlifted following a collision on County Road 36 north of Buckhorn on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Fire Route 78 around 10:30 p.m., about two kilometres outside the village (32 kilometres north of Peterborough).

There are reports one person was ejected from the car and another was trapped.

The man was first rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

