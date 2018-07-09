Traffic
July 9, 2018 8:34 am

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving dump truck on Hwy. 407 east of Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

A male motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a dump truck on Hwy. 407 east of Toronto on July 9, 2018.

A male motorcyclist is dead following a collision involving a dump truck on Highway 407, just east of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Road.

Police said the male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes have been closed to traffic for the investigation.

