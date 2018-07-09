Motorcyclist killed in crash involving dump truck on Hwy. 407 east of Toronto

A male motorcyclist is dead following a collision involving a dump truck on Highway 407, just east of Toronto.
Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Road.
READ MORE: Woman injured after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga
Police said the male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
All westbound lanes have been closed to traffic for the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.