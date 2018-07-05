Traffic
July 5, 2018 6:46 am

Woman injured after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga

By Web Producer  Global News

A woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on July 3, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga late Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just before midnight at the intersection of Matheson Boulevard and McLaughlin Road.

The collision involved two vehicles with one of them ending up flipped onto its roof.

The female occupant of that vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash. The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

