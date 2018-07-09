Most of New Brunswick affected by heat warning Monday: Environment Canada

Most of New Brunswick is under a heat warning Monday, Environment Canada said, with temperatures and humidex levels expected in the high 30s.

The warning affects the entire province, except Saint John and County, and Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

In Fredericton, the high is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, with a humidex value of 37.

The national forecaster says people in or near the areas should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

New Brunswick’s Department of Health has issued a Heat Alert Level 1 for much of the province on Sunday and Monday.

Level 1 indicates temperatures where vulnerable people, such as the elderly, may be affected.

Temperatures should be cooling off later in the week, as Tropical Storm Chris heads towards the region.

Environment Canada has put out a statement on the cyclone, which could approach Nova Scotia by Thursday, in Moncton and southeast New Brunswick.

That statement also covers all of Nova Scotia, as well as Kings County and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.