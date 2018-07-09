Police investigate after woman allegedly sexually assaulted by stranger in Oshawa

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police east of Toronto are investigating what they describe as an alleged “stranger sexual assault” in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say the alleged incident happened on Wednesday evening, when a woman was leaving a bike trail and attempting to cross the road.
They allege the woman was pushed to the ground and “touched inappropriately” by a male suspect.
They say the woman was treated in hospital.
Investigators say they don’t have a suspect description at this time.
They’re asking anyone who witnessed the alleged incident to come forward.
