Crime
July 9, 2018 8:06 am

Police investigate after woman allegedly sexually assaulted by stranger in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham Regional Police Cruiser

Global News
A A

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police east of Toronto are investigating what they describe as an alleged “stranger sexual assault” in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say the alleged incident happened on Wednesday evening, when a woman was leaving a bike trail and attempting to cross the road.

They allege the woman was pushed to the ground and “touched inappropriately” by a male suspect.

READ MORE: Clarington, Ont., man allegedly tried to arrange sex with 11-year-old, police say

They say the woman was treated in hospital.

Investigators say they don’t have a suspect description at this time.

They’re asking anyone who witnessed the alleged incident to come forward.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bike Trail
Durham
Durham Regional Police
male suspect
Oshawa
Sexual Assault
stranger sexual assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News