September 25, 2017 12:54 pm

Clarington, Ont., man allegedly tried to arrange sex with 11-year-old: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham Regional Police say a Clarington man has been arrested in a child-luring investigation.

CLARINGTON, Ont. – A 56-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly trying to make arrangements to have sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Durham regional police allege the man held online conversations with an undercover officer posing as someone willing to make her daughter available for a sexual encounter.

Police arrested the man last week in Oshawa and charged him with making arrangements to commit a sexual assault and make child pornography.

They say they want to ensure there are no other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

