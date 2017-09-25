Clarington, Ont., man allegedly tried to arrange sex with 11-year-old: Police

CLARINGTON, Ont. – A 56-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly trying to make arrangements to have sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Durham regional police allege the man held online conversations with an undercover officer posing as someone willing to make her daughter available for a sexual encounter.

Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) arrested A 56-year-old Clarington Man with Luring https://t.co/ebocY6II2B pic.twitter.com/g5NaRTTDxy — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) September 25, 2017

Police arrested the man last week in Oshawa and charged him with making arrangements to commit a sexual assault and make child pornography.

They say they want to ensure there are no other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.