Lost toddler found safe in cornfield near his home in Montérégie region

A two-year-old boy was found safe in a cornfield near his family home in the community of Dundee, located near the U.S. border.

The boy went missing from his family home around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

READ MORE: Montreal police seek potential witness in case of missing Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the Royal RCMP, volunteers and firefighters from nearby communities, including two U.S. departments, participated in the search.

“The boy was found around 8:45 a.m. in a cornfield about 250 metres from his home,” said Sgt. Claude Denis, spokesperson for the SQ.

“He was found in a happy state, while eating a chocolate cookie, he was treated by paramedics after sustaining a lot of mosquito bites.”

Dundee: l'enfant disparu a été retrouvé sain et sauf. Nous vous remercions de votre collaboration. #disparition — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 8, 2018

An SQ helicopter, drones, all terrain vehicles and a canine unit were brought in to assist with search efforts.