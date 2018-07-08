Canada
Lost toddler found safe in cornfield near his home in Montérégie region

Justin Bulman

The Sûreté du Québec, RCMP, volunteers and firefighters from neighboring communities, including two U.S departments participated in the search for the young boy. File photo.

Mario Beauregard / CP images
A two-year-old boy was found safe in a cornfield near his family home in the community of Dundee, located near the U.S. border.

The boy went missing from his family home around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the Royal RCMP, volunteers and firefighters from nearby communities, including two U.S. departments, participated in the search.

“The boy was found around 8:45 a.m. in a cornfield about 250 metres from his home,” said Sgt. Claude Denis, spokesperson for the SQ.

“He was found in a happy state, while eating a chocolate cookie, he was treated by paramedics after sustaining a lot of mosquito bites.”

An SQ helicopter, drones, all terrain vehicles and a canine unit were brought in to assist with search efforts.

