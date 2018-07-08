Lost toddler found safe in cornfield near his home in Montérégie region

A two-year-old boy was found safe in a cornfield near his family home in the community of Dundee, located near the U.S. border.
The boy went missing from his family home around 8 p.m. Saturday night.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the Royal RCMP, volunteers and firefighters from nearby communities, including two U.S. departments, participated in the search.
“The boy was found around 8:45 a.m. in a cornfield about 250 metres from his home,” said Sgt. Claude Denis, spokesperson for the SQ.
“He was found in a happy state, while eating a chocolate cookie, he was treated by paramedics after sustaining a lot of mosquito bites.”
An SQ helicopter, drones, all terrain vehicles and a canine unit were brought in to assist with search efforts.
