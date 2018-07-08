Parlee Beach closed after tests show water fails to meet ‘quality standards’

The New Brunswick government has once again issued a swim advisory for Parlee Beach in Shediac, N.B.

New Brunswick says that the latest testing indicates that water at the beach, billed by the province as one most popular recreational areas in New Brunswick, failed to meet “water quality standards.”

The sample was taken July 6 and the bacterial levels in the water are reportedly higher than acceptable levels — potentially impacting a person’s health.

High bacterial levels have been a continued issue for the beach, with persistent closures prompting growing discontent among those in the surrounding community, with some believing that the water and reputation of the beach are now tainted.

At least several business in Shediac raised complaints after a series of closures at the beach in June.

Businesses told Global News that they saw a drop in tourism traffic last summer after the water-quality issues were made public.

Work to upgrade the park’s sewage system, cited as at least one likely source of the problem, isn’t slated to begin until after this summer’s tourism season.