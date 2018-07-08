An Indian train passenger’s tweet helped save 26 girls from child traffickers

Twenty-six Indian girls have been rescued from the clutches of human traffickers thanks to an alert tweet from a train passenger.

Adarsh Shrivastava was traveling on a train in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Thursday morning when he noticed something suspicious — in his cabin was a large group of juvenile girls, many of whom were visibly distressed.

Suspecting something untoward, Shrivastava pulled out his phone and tweeted to railway authorities to alert them to the situation.

The Ministry of Railways responded to the tweet a half hour later, tagging the Twitter account of railway police forces and asking them to take appropriate action.

A few stops later, railway police officers in plainclothes boarded the train, rescued all 26 girls, and arrested two men, the Press Trust of India reported, citing railway officials.

The girls, aged between 10 and 14, reportedly struggled to provide details about their names or families. They were transferred to state child welfare authorities, who worked to identify the girlsè families and inform them of their whereabouts.

The incident comes less than a month after India’s Railway Board launched an awareness campaign to address the plight of vulnerable children on the country’s vast railway network, and encourage railway passengers and employees to help railway police in their efforts to protect children from traffickers.

“This campaign has been launched to address the issue of protection of Children across the entire railway system & to sensitize all stakeholders, passengers, vendors, porters,” read a Railway Board press release.

The rescue of the 26 girls is being hailed as an example of the power of social media to help fight crime, with many Twitter users hailing Shrivastava as a hero for his proactiveness.

He provided the same stock response to many of the tweets of praise directed at him — “Thanks, but as a sitizen [sic] of India it’s our responsibility to help people.”

