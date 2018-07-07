Helicopter rescues 3 kayakers from Ram River in central Alberta

Three people were rescued by helicopter on Friday after they became lost on a kayaking trip in central Alberta.

At around 3:45 p.m., Rocky Mountain House RCMP were contacted by the International Emergency Response Coordination Center after the organization received an SOS signal from a device in the Ram River area.

The signal indicated that three adults were lost and low on supplies.

Emergency crews began a search and rescue mission, and the adults were lifted to safety by a helicopter.

One of the kayakers suffered a minor injury, RCMP said, but the group was otherwise unharmed.

The Ram River is located in the Rocky Mountains. It takes on the North Ram River before joining the North Saskatchewan River near Rocky Mountain House. Rocky Mountain House is located approximately 215 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.