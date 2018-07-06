Search teams look for 2-year-old boy who disappeared near northwestern Alberta river: RCMP

A search effort is underway in northwestern Alberta after a two-year-old boy disappeared by the Wapiti River in the Municipal District of Greenview, the RCMP said Friday night.

Police said their officers are working with crews from STARS Air Ambulance and Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue near the Canfor Bridge to try and locate the child.

The RCMP said the boy was with his family when he went missing but did not provide further details.

“Police are asking the general public to stay away from the area to allow emergency services to focus on the search,” Grande Prairie RCMP said in a news release.

The M.D. of Greenview is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.