Canada
July 6, 2018 10:42 pm
Updated: July 6, 2018 10:43 pm

Search teams look for 2-year-old boy who disappeared near northwestern Alberta river: RCMP

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File/ Global News
A A

A search effort is underway in northwestern Alberta after a two-year-old boy disappeared by the Wapiti River in the Municipal District of Greenview, the RCMP said Friday night.

Police said their officers are working with crews from STARS Air Ambulance and Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue near the Canfor Bridge to try and locate the child.

The RCMP said the boy was with his family when he went missing but did not provide further details.

“Police are asking the general public to stay away from the area to allow emergency services to focus on the search,” Grande Prairie RCMP said in a news release.

The M.D. of Greenview is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Boy missing near Wapiti River
Canfor Bridge
Grande Prairie RCMP
Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue
M.D. of Greenview
MD of Greenview
Municipal District of Greenview
STARS Air Ambulance
Wapiti River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News