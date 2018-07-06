Driver killed, 2 passengers airlifted to hospital after vehicle rolls near Janvier, Alberta

The RCMP is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 881 outside of Janvier, Alta. on Friday evening.

Officers were called to Highway 881, about two kilometres north of the Janvier turnoff — on the Fort McMurray side — just before 6 p.m., police said in a news release.

The vehicle rolled and police said the man driving it died. Two women were also in the vehicle and were airlifted to hospital but the severity of their injuries was unknown.

Traffic on Highway 881 has been affected in both directions but as of 9 p.m., police said emergency crews were starting to allow vehicles to pass.

Police did not say what type of vehicle was involved in the crash.