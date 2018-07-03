Traffic
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on highway east of Edmonton

The driver of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 16 in Sherwood Park died Sunday.

A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead Sunday after he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 16 in Sherwood Park.

RCMP were called to the single-vehicle collision just after midnight.

RCMP said his vehicle was heading west on Highway 16 and crashed while on the Highway 216 southbound ramp.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

RCMP are not releasing the man’s name.

Officers continue to investigate the crash, including what may have caused it.

