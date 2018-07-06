Single-family home completely destroyed after South Frontenac fire

South Frontenac fire crews responded to a house fire on Washburn Road, just west of Battersea Road, on Friday afternoon.

According to South Frontenac Fire Chief Darcy Knott, the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the entire single-family home was destroyed.

The fire chief says the occupants of the home were able to get out safely and were treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Trucks from four fire stations rushed to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The chief confirmed, a small number of fireworks in the home went off after being ignited by the flames.

The fire is under control however, crews remain on scene knocking down hot spots.

A section of Washburn Road was closed due to the fire.