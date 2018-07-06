Canada
July 6, 2018 6:51 pm

Single-family home completely destroyed after South Frontenac fire

By Online Reporter  Global News

Fire crews load up from a water reservoir after a home completely burned to the ground in South Frontenac.

CKWS
A A

South Frontenac fire crews responded to a house fire on Washburn Road, just west of Battersea Road, on Friday afternoon.

According to South Frontenac Fire Chief Darcy Knott, the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the entire single-family home was destroyed.

The fire chief says the occupants of the home were able to get out safely and were treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious vehicle fire in downtown Kingston

Trucks from four fire stations rushed to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The chief confirmed, a small number of fireworks in the home went off after being ignited by the flames.

The fire is under control however, crews remain on scene knocking down hot spots.

A section of Washburn Road was closed due to the fire.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
fire crews
fire house
Fireworks
Fireworks Fire
House Fire
Kingston
South Frontenac
south frontenac fire
Washburn Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News