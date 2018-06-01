Police investigate suspicious vehicle fire in downtown Kingston

A vehicle fire in downtown Kingston overnight is being treated as suspicious, according to Kingston police. The call was put out to Kingston Fire and Rescue just before 3 o’clock Friday morning. When they arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The car, an 84 Cadillac, was parked on the side of Queen Street, just East of Division Street. The car was fully destroyed, but its rims, which had gold coloured birds on them, remained intact. The vehicle has been towed to Kingston Police Headquarters where it will be investigated.