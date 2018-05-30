Fatal tractor trailer collision closes Hwy. 401 westbound near Napanee

The Napanee detachment of the OPP attended to a blazing tractor trailer fire on Highway 401 westbound between Deseronto Road and Highway 49 near 10 a.m. after a Wednesday morning collision.

OPp say there were at least two trucks involved in the collision.

According to OPP, the driver of the second truck succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The technical traffic collision division with the OPP is on scene.

The fire is active and fire crews are at scene. The whereabouts of the other driver are unknown at this time.

OPP say Highway 401 westbound is closed in that area and will remain closed for an extended period of time.

Traffic is being detoured off the highway at Deseronto Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.