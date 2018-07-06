Fatal motorcycle collision in Vernon

A motorcycle accident in Vernon this afternoon has claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

Vernon RCMP say the accident took place just before 1 p.m. in the 5300 block of Old Kamloops Road. The driver, who was the only person on the motorcycle, died from injuries.

The road was closed while police investigated the cause of the collision.

If you witnessed the accident and have not yet spoken to police, RCMP are asking that you call 250-545-7171.

Police noted this was the second motorcycle accident of the day. This morning, an accident took place on Highway 97, with the rider being transported to hospital with minor injuries.