Fatal single-vehicle car accident in Vernon

Police in Vernon say they are investigating a fatal collision that took place Tuesday morning involving just one vehicle.

RCMP said that at approximately 5:45 a.m., a blue Kia Sorrento went off Mission Road near Allan Brooks Way and collided with a power pole. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died as a result of the collision.

Vernon RCMP attended the scene, as did Vernon Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance.