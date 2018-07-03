Canada
July 3, 2018 3:15 pm

Fatal single-vehicle car accident in Vernon

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Vernon that took place Tuesday morning when a car went off the road and hit a power pole.

Police in Vernon say they are investigating a fatal collision that took place Tuesday morning involving just one vehicle.

RCMP said that at approximately 5:45 a.m., a blue Kia Sorrento went off Mission Road near Allan Brooks Way and collided with a power pole. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died as a result of the collision.

Vernon RCMP attended the scene, as did Vernon Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance.

