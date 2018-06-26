Alta Vista-area car accident takes out two hydro poles, leaves 380 customers without power

Nearly 400 customers in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood will be without power until mid-afternoon Tuesday, after a car accident near the intersection of Smyth Road and Barnhart Place earlier this morning knocked down two hydro poles.

The power outage caused by the damage has affected 380 customers in the area, including many residences.

A spokeswoman for Hydro Ottawa said crews estimate they will have all power restored by 3 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, as some lanes have been closed, including the eastbound lanes on Smyth Road at Alta Vista Drive.

The power #outage in Alta Vista ward affecting 380 customers is result of a collision at Smyth Rd near Barnhart Place. Two poles are down. Crews on site, working to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible. #Ottnews #OttCity #YOW @AltaVistaWard18 pic.twitter.com/FpA3B5ybF1 — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) June 26, 2018

Photos posted to Twitter from the Hydro Ottawa account show the splintered remains of the poles strewn across Smyth Road.

No hospitals have been affected by the outage, media supervisor Rebecca Hickey confirmed. (The Ottawa General Hospital is located just east of the location of the accident.)

VIDEO: A look at the damage caused by a collision at Smyth Road near Barnhart Place. Two utility poles are down. Crews are on site and working to restore power. #OttNews #OttCity #lineworkers #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/7YptEIs0I5 — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) June 26, 2018

An Ottawa police spokesperson could not provide further details about the nature of the traffic accident, and said police are investigating what happened.

Traffic lights have also been affected, Const. Chuck Benoit said, and police will remain on-site until the power lines and posts are “up and running” again.