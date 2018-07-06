Crime
Selkirk man arrested after Canada Day stabbing

By The Canadian Press

A man has been arrested after a stabbing on Canada Day.

RCMP say a 32-year-old man wanted in a stabbing in Selkirk, Man. has been arrested.

Police said the attack occurred on Canada Day and the victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Orry Morrisseau faces a number of charges and has been remanded in custody, said RCMP.

