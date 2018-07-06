Halifax police looking for man who allegedly touched women at Bedford pool

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly inappropriately touched a number of women at a public pool.

Officers responded to the Bedford Outdoor Pool at 277 Shore Dr. just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

It was reported that a man had touched several women while they were in the children’s pool.

READ: Halifax police investigating alleged sexual assault

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late-20s or early-30s, five-feet-10-inches tall and about 200 pounds. He had blue eyes, brown shaggy hair and a full beard. At the time, he was wearing a chain with a cross pendant, black exercise shorts and a white T-shirt.

Police say several patrons reported the incidents to pool employees, but those people left before officers arrived. Halifax Regional Police were only able to speak to two of the patrons and they’re asking the others to contact them.

Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5020 or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.