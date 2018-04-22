Crime
April 22, 2018 8:53 am

Halifax police investigating alleged sexual assault

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on April 21, 2018.

Alexander Quon/Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The HRP’s sexual assault investigative team are leading the investigation into the incident that allegedly occurred after 2 a.m., in the 1700 block of Brunswick Street.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital after shooting in Saint John

“As part of our victim-centred, trauma-informed approach to sexualized violence, we work closely with victims to ensure they’re willing to proceed with a police investigation, which includes giving a statement about the incident and providing a description of the suspect if possible,” police said in a press release.

“Police must also ensure the victim’s privacy is upheld and well-being is fully considered; sexual assault investigators have been taking these measures since first speaking with the victim.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 902-490-5020.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brunswick Street
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
Investigation
Investigator
Nova Scotia
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News