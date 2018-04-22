Halifax police investigating alleged sexual assault

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The HRP’s sexual assault investigative team are leading the investigation into the incident that allegedly occurred after 2 a.m., in the 1700 block of Brunswick Street.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital after shooting in Saint John

“As part of our victim-centred, trauma-informed approach to sexualized violence, we work closely with victims to ensure they’re willing to proceed with a police investigation, which includes giving a statement about the incident and providing a description of the suspect if possible,” police said in a press release.

“Police must also ensure the victim’s privacy is upheld and well-being is fully considered; sexual assault investigators have been taking these measures since first speaking with the victim.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 902-490-5020.