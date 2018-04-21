Man sent to hospital after shooting in Saint John

Crime
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Saint John Friday night.

One man is in custody and another is in the Saint John Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit after a shooting Friday night.

Sgt. Jay Henderson tells Global News that officers were called to Duke Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Henderson tells us that one man was transported to hospital, where he remains as of Saturday morning.

He says a man was arrested shortly after the incident.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

