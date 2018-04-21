Man sent to hospital after shooting in Saint John

One man is in custody and another is in the Saint John Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit after a shooting Friday night.
Sgt. Jay Henderson tells Global News that officers were called to Duke Street just after 8:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Fredericton police unveil new armoured vehicle
Henderson tells us that one man was transported to hospital, where he remains as of Saturday morning.
He says a man was arrested shortly after the incident.
READ MORE: Man hitchhiking along N.B. highway injured in hit and run
The Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.