April 20, 2018 1:19 pm

Man hitchhiking along N.B. highway injured in hit and run

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Saint-Léonard RCMP are investigating a hit and run that took place early this morning along the Trans-Canada Highway just north of Morrell Siding, N.B.

RCMP say an early morning hit and run in New Brunswick has sent a hitchhiker to hospital.

Police say a 42-year-old man from Tobique First Nation may have been hitchhiking along the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway just north of Morrell Siding, N.B., when he was struck by a vehicle.

It’s believed the incident happened just before 6:15 a.m. Friday morning near the ramp for Exit 99.

The vehicle left the scene. The man was taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

“Based on debris found at the scene, police believe the vehicle is an older model and may have significant damage particularly around a headlight,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Saint-Leonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

