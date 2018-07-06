Crime
July 6, 2018 2:34 pm

Fredericton police seeing spike in fake vehicle inspection stickers

By Online Producer  Global News

Police say 82 fake inspection stickers have recently been seized.

Courtesy: Fredericton Police Force
Police in Fredericton say you should check the inspection sticker twice before purchasing a vehicle.

The Fredericton Police Force says they have recently seized 82 fake inspection stickers.

“We have recently seen a sharp increase in the use of fake inspection stickers on vehicles around the city,” Fredericton police said in a social media post Friday.

“Don’t take chances. When purchasing a used vehicle, consider having your own Motor Vehicle Inspection done.”

Being caught with a fake sticker can cost you more than $750.

