Fredericton police seeing spike in fake vehicle inspection stickers

Police in Fredericton say you should check the inspection sticker twice before purchasing a vehicle.

The Fredericton Police Force says they have recently seized 82 fake inspection stickers.

“We have recently seen a sharp increase in the use of fake inspection stickers on vehicles around the city,” Fredericton police said in a social media post Friday.

“Don’t take chances. When purchasing a used vehicle, consider having your own Motor Vehicle Inspection done.”

Being caught with a fake sticker can cost you more than $750.