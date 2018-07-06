Fredericton police seeing spike in fake vehicle inspection stickers

Police in Fredericton say you should check the inspection sticker twice before purchasing a vehicle.
READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP tow 10 vehicles, issue 130 tickets in traffic blitz
The Fredericton Police Force says they have recently seized 82 fake inspection stickers.
“We have recently seen a sharp increase in the use of fake inspection stickers on vehicles around the city,” Fredericton police said in a social media post Friday.
“Don’t take chances. When purchasing a used vehicle, consider having your own Motor Vehicle Inspection done.”
Being caught with a fake sticker can cost you more than $750.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.