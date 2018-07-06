Toronto man charged after girl, 15, lured via social media and sexually assaulted: police

Toronto police have charged a man after a teenage girl was lured through social media and sexually assaulted.

Officers allege the man used the false name “Shawn” when contacting the 15-year-old girl online.

Police say there may be other alleged victims.

They say anyone who may have been “subjected to inappropriate contact” by the man should get in touch with investigators.

A 31-year-old Toronto man, identified as Suhail Shergill, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, luring a child under 16, accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and making an invitation to sexual touching.