Man arrested after gunshots heard in Wasaga Beach

A 36-year-old man from North York is facing several weapons and drug-related charges after police say gunshots were heard in Wasaga Beach.

According to Huronia West OPP, on July 6 at around 2:10 a.m., officers received complaints of gunshots at Mosley Street and 3rd Street in the town.

Police say a high-risk takedown was initiated, and as a result, the man was taken into custody.

Police have charged the suspect with numerous weapons and drug-related charges including discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of cannabis under 30 grams and possession of cocaine.

Police say the man was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.