Bradford man charged with attempted murder, assault after factory attack

A 27-year-old man from Bradford is facing attempted murder and assault charges after a woman was attacked at a factory, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, at around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, officers were called to the factory located in the 10th Sideroad and 8th Line area of Bradford after receiving report of a possible industrial accident.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman being treated by paramedics. Police say the woman was transported to the hospital by emergency crews, and was later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police say she is listed in critical condition following surgery.

According to police, an investigation revealed the woman had been attacked by another employee, who then left the building.

Police say at around 2:43 a.m., they stopped a vehicle in the Simcoe Road and Line 6 area and arrested the suspect without incident.

Police have charged a 27-year-old man from Bradford with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Officers say the accused was taken to the South Division to be processed and is scheduled to appear in Barrie bail court July 5.

According to police, a motive for the attack is unknown.