Crime
July 6, 2018 7:56 am

London police officers cleared of wrongdoing in incident that left man with broken ankle

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017.

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
A A

Ontario’s police watchdog has ended its investigation of an incident last month that left a 34-year-old man with a broken ankle.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has cleared the London police officers involved of any wrongdoing.

The incident in question took place just before 6 p.m. on June 17.

Officers responded to a domestic situation at a residence in the area of Quebec and Dundas, to find the 34-year-old had barricaded himself in the second floor unit of the residence.

Story continues below

A negotiator spoke to the man by phone for about 40 minutes before he exited through a second-floor window onto an overhang and jumped from the roof.

The SIU said the fall left the man with a broken ankle. He was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries.

READ MORE: Investigation into London police officer dropped: SIU

In a release, SIU director Tony Loparco said, “The injury to the man occurred as a result of his own actions.”

The director added that there were no police officers near him at the time of the fall.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
34-year-old man with serious injuries
Broken Ankle
Cleared of any wrongdoing
Dundas Street
London Police
Ontario
Quebec Street
Special Investigation Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News