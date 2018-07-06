London police officers cleared of wrongdoing in incident that left man with broken ankle

Ontario’s police watchdog has ended its investigation of an incident last month that left a 34-year-old man with a broken ankle.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has cleared the London police officers involved of any wrongdoing.

The incident in question took place just before 6 p.m. on June 17.

Officers responded to a domestic situation at a residence in the area of Quebec and Dundas, to find the 34-year-old had barricaded himself in the second floor unit of the residence.

A negotiator spoke to the man by phone for about 40 minutes before he exited through a second-floor window onto an overhang and jumped from the roof.

The SIU said the fall left the man with a broken ankle. He was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries.

In a release, SIU director Tony Loparco said, “The injury to the man occurred as a result of his own actions.”

The director added that there were no police officers near him at the time of the fall.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.