Cold front pushes hot, humid air out of London, ending week-long heat wave

London, along with the rest of Ontario, is finally getting some relief from the heat.

After standing almost stagnant since moving in a week ago, the hot and humid air has finally been replaced by cooler air.

That’s thanks to a cold front that moved through the region Thursday that brought thunderstorms and a lot of rain.

On Friday, Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 24 C. The temperature will fall to 12 C overnight.

As for the rest of the weekend, the weather reporting agency is forecasting daytime highs in the mid to high twenties, with lows between 13 C and 17 C

On Monday, London will see a spike in temperatures, but it won’t be as hot as the heat wave that baked half the country for the better part of a week.

Although temperatures a expected to reach the low thirties, the agency isn’t calling for any humidity, so if all goes as predicted, the temperature will stay away from any 40 degree days.

Overnight lows for the next week are expected to stay below 19 C.

While Ontarians are feeling the relief of cooler temperatures, the heat rages on further east.

According to Environment Canada, a cold front will pass over those regions Friday, bringing an end to the sweltering heat just in time for the weekend.