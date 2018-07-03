The heat rages on in London

Following a weekend of scorching temperatures, the city will see another three days of sizzling heat.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s, with some rural areas dipping into the low teens — but no matter where you are in southwestern Ontario, there won’t be much — if any — relief from the heat.

A cold front passed through the region Monday afternoon, but we’ll still have to wait a few days before the sweltering heat dies down, said Weiqing Zhang, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“People waking up Tuesday morning might feel a bit of relief from the extreme heat of the weekend, but it is only a short cooldown,” she said.

“Daytime highs for the next three days are still [forecast to be] 31 C, 32 C and the overnight lows are still going to be near 20 C. It’s going to be hot and humid through to Thursday,” said Zhang.

Humidex values are expected to make those temperatures feel like the low 40s.

Zhang says the heat has stuck around for so long because the weather pattern isn’t moving.

“The system is moving very slowly or it is stagnant — just staying in one place. [No] significant cooler air [has moved in to] replace the hot humid air,” she said.

The week-long heat wave started Friday and is forecast to last until the end of the week.

“On Thursday an active cold front will pass and it will replace the hot and humid air with cooler temperatures,” said Zhang.

In the meantime, Zhang says to drink plenty of water and to never leave people or pets inside parked cars.

She adds extreme heat effects everyone, but says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

A heat warning issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit is still in effect.