Investigation into deadly dog attack at Starlite Drive-In

Hamilton’s Animal Services department is investigating after two dogs were attacked at a drive-in in Stoney Creek over the long weekend.

According to a Facebook post by John Elder, his Havanese pups, Lucy and PK, were attacked by an unleashed German shepherd mix named “Gypsy” while at the Starlite Drive-In on Saturday night.

One of the dogs had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Hamilton Animal Services at (905) 574-3433.