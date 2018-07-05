Canada
July 5, 2018 2:33 pm

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Barrie area.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
After more than a week of sweltering heat, it appears as though residents of Barrie will now face more extreme weather conditions.

The Barrie area, including Midland and Orillia, is now under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the watch just after noon on Thursday, saying the hot and humid conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms which could result in localized torrential downpours.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorms are expected to be slow moving, causing some location to receive 25 to 50 millimetres of rain over a short period of time.

Officials say localized wind gusts up to 90 km/h, intense lightning and heavy downpours which can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads are also concerns. The agency warns that fast-moving water across a road could sweep a vehicle away.

Safety officials are recommending residents take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

