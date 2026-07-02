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Environment

Heat wave heads to Maritime provinces after bearing down on Ontario, Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2026 8:33 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal braces for first heat wave of the summer'
Montreal braces for first heat wave of the summer
The first major heat wave of the summer is about to settle over southern Quebec, with hot and humid temperatures expected to last several days. Montreal public health officials are urging people to prepare, especially with Canada Day celebrations and moving day on July 1st. Felicia Parrillo reports.
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The heat wave that’s been bearing down on Ontario this week has shown no signs of letting up and has only spread further east.

Environment Canada has scores of heat warnings posted for most of Ontario and Quebec, and now stretching across to New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Daytime temperatures in Ontario — from Windsor to Ottawa and Thunder Bay through Timmins and southern James Bay — have been in the mid-30s, with the humidex making it feel even hotter.

Similar heat warnings across much of Quebec, including Montreal and Quebec City, are forecasting highs around 33 C and humidex values near 45 C.

And in the Maritimes, Environment Canada says those in New Brunswick, P.E.I. and mainland Nova Scotia can also expect to feel the heat.

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The hot and humid conditions are expected to linger into the weekend.

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Meanwhile, widespread power outages have been reported across Ontario and Quebec due to severe thunderstorms.

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Click to play video: 'Millions in Eastern Canada, U.S. under heat warnings'
Millions in Eastern Canada, U.S. under heat warnings

At one point, Hydro One in Ontario was reporting 168,000 customers in the dark.

As of Wednesday, Environment Canada said roughly 110 millimetres of rain had fallen at the Ottawa Airport.

The utility said on social media that while crews were making significant progress restoring power, some customers in the hardest-hit areas could be without power heading into Thursday.

Storms in the National Capital Region even forced the cancellation of several Canada Day celebrations, including the planned fireworks show.

Hydro-Quebec also reported a little more than 10,000 homes and businesses were off the grid.

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The severe heat also comes as Toronto hosts its sixth and final match of the FIFA World Cup.

The city says in a notice that Thursday’s match broadcasts at Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto’s City Hall, have been cancelled due to an extreme heat forecast.

Portugal is set to face off against Croatia in a Round of 32 match to be held at Toronto Stadium.

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